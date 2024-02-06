The story of a Ukrainian in Thailand: the Foreign Ministry denies that diplomats left him to his fate

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is aware of Ukrainian Georgiy Suturin, who is being held in a migration detention center in Thailand. The Ukrainian Embassy in Bangkok has been dealing with his case since the first days of his detention for illegal stay in the country. This was reported to UNN by Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko, commenting on the statement of the musician from the Russian band "B-2" that no one from the Ukrainian consulate visits Suturin.

He noted that during this time, Ukrainian consuls had repeatedly visited and maintained telephone contact with the citizen of Ukraine, providing him with explanations about legal ways to return to Ukraine.

"According to available information, the compatriot initially planned to stay in Thailand. Now the Ukrainian citizen has expressed a desire to return home. The Embassy of Ukraine is preparing the necessary Ukrainian travel documents for him and arranging for the payment of the airfare. On the initiative of diplomats, our compatriot also underwent a medical examination, his health condition is satisfactory, he is provided with clothes and basic necessities," said Nikolenko.

Context

Gleb Kolyadin, a musician of the Russian band B-2, said that while in prison in Thailand he met 58-year-old Ukrainian climber Georgy Suturin. Kolyadin claims that Suturin has been in a migrant prison for three years.

Kolyadin also stated that no one from the Ukrainian consulate had come to see him during these three years.

"The man is 58 years old and has lost contact with his son over the past three years. He got there before the pandemic, lived there all this time and two years of war - he is not aware of what is happening in the world at all," Kolyadin told Medusa .

Serhiy Fedirko claimedthat his friend Suturin had been considered dead since 20218.