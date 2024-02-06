The story of a Ukrainian in Thailand: the Foreign Ministry denies that diplomats left him to his fate

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102076 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128863 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129969 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171459 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169353 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275669 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177848 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167015 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148721 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244355 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101698 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 86233 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 82874 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 95188 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 35808 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275670 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244356 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229571 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255022 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240908 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 4222 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128865 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103737 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103866 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120171 views
The story of a Ukrainian in Thailand: the Foreign Ministry denies that diplomats left him to his fate

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103808 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine denied that diplomats had abandoned the Ukrainian citizen detained in Thailand, saying that the embassy had been assisting him since his detention for overstaying his visa and was now organizing his return to Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is aware of Ukrainian Georgiy Suturin, who is being held in a migration detention center in Thailand. The Ukrainian Embassy in Bangkok has been dealing with his case since the first days of his detention for illegal stay in the country. This was reported to UNN by Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko, commenting on the statement of the musician from the Russian band "B-2" that no one from the Ukrainian consulate visits Suturin.

 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is aware of a Ukrainian citizen who is being held in a migration facility in Thailand. The Ukrainian Embassy in Bangkok has been dealing with his case since the first days of his detention due to his illegal stay in Thailand for two years without passport documents

- said Nikolenko.

He noted that during this time, Ukrainian consuls had repeatedly visited and maintained telephone contact with the citizen of Ukraine, providing him with explanations about legal ways to return to Ukraine.

"According to available information, the compatriot initially planned to stay in Thailand. Now the Ukrainian citizen has expressed a desire to return home. The Embassy of Ukraine is preparing the necessary Ukrainian travel documents for him and arranging for the payment of the airfare. On the initiative of diplomats, our compatriot also underwent a medical examination, his health condition is satisfactory, he is provided with clothes and basic necessities," said Nikolenko.

Context

Gleb Kolyadin, a musician of the Russian band B-2, said that while in prison in Thailand he met 58-year-old Ukrainian climber Georgy Suturin. Kolyadin claims that Suturin has been in a migrant prison for three years.

Kolyadin  also stated that no one from the Ukrainian consulate had come to see him during these three years.

"The man is 58 years old and has lost contact with his son over the past three years. He got there before the pandemic, lived there all this time and two years of war - he is not aware of what is happening in the world at all," Kolyadin told Medusa .

Serhiy Fedirko claimedthat his friend Suturin had been considered dead since 20218.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyOur people abroad
northrop-grumman-b-2-spiritNorthrop Grumman B-2 Spirit
makar-paseniukMakar Paseniuk
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
thailandThailand
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising