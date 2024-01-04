The statistics were affected by the war: in 2023, the number of snake bites in Ukraine decreased to 208

In 2023, 208 appeals for medical care due to snake venom were registered in Ukraine, which is 60 fewer than in 2022, UNN reports, citing data from the Center for Public Health.

The war has reportedly affected the statistics. Due to military operations on the territory of Ukraine, shelling of the territory of Ukraine, occupation and mining of some territories, the number of cases decreased, and cases were partially not recorded in the occupied regions of Ukraine, especially in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, where in 2018 there were 38 cases in Kherson and 20 cases in Zaporizhzhia regions, in 2019 - 22 and 26, in 2020 - 24 and 16, in 2021 - 34 and 28, respectively.

Among the victims in 2023 were 46 children under the age of 17.

The largest number of appeals was registered in the following regions:

Dnipro region - 28 cases;

Zakarpattia - 21 cases;

Chernihiv - 20 cases;

Zhytomyr - 18 cases;

Rivne - 18 cases;

Ivano-Frankivsk - 17 cases;

Kyiv region - 17 cases;

Lviv - 17 cases;

Poltava - 12 cases.

Up to 10 appeals in Vinnytsia, Volyn, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytsky, Chernivtsi regions and the city of Kyiv.

In Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Odesa, and Cherkasy regions, not a single case of seeking medical care related to snake venom was recorded.