The state will allocate UAH 103 million for microgrants for 434 winners of the second wave of the Own Business program

The state will finance 103 million hryvnias for microgrants to Ukrainian entrepreneurs under the "Own Business" program aimed at business development. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Government Portal.

The 434 winners of the second wave of the "Own Business" grant program in 2024 will receive UAH 103 million from the state to start or develop their businesses. These entrepreneurs will create almost 1,000 jobs. Since the start of the program in July 2022, we have already had 14,000 grantees, in whose businesses the state has invested UAH 3.3 billion. Thanks to these investments, thousands of new businesses have emerged, while existing companies have expanded their operations, increased production volumes and the range of products or services, and mastered new areas. In addition, grant recipients will create more than 30 thousand new jobs. - explained Deputy Minister of Economy Tetiana Berezhna.

According to the Government, among the microgrant recipients of the second wave of applications under the grant program in 2024: 60% are women, 33% are men, and 7% are legal entities. 74% of them have higher education.

Most grantees are from Lviv region (58 people), Kyiv region (34 people), Ivano-Frankivsk region (32 people), and Kyiv city (42 people). The vast majority of grantees plan to use the microgrant funds to purchase equipment necessary for running their business.

The most popular areas in which the winners of the second wave will work are:

- wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles - 144 people;

- temporary accommodation and catering - 74 people;

- processing industry - 59 people.

According to the existing regulations, Ukrainians can receive a microgrant from UAH 50 to 250 thousand under the "Own Business" grant program. These funds can be used by entrepreneurs to purchase or lease equipment, purchase raw materials and supplies, and rent premises. Both an existing entrepreneur and a person with no experience in such activities can receive a microgrant. A prerequisite for receiving funds is the creation of 1-2 jobs, depending on the amount of the grant.

The government project isWork includes grant programs aimed at stimulating entrepreneurship and job creation. In particular, these are microgrant programs for starting or developing your own business, grants for the creation and development of processing enterprises, planting a garden and viticulture, and greenhouse farming.

Applications for all areas of the eRobot program are submitted through the portal Diia.

