The state will allocate UAH 103 million for microgrants for 434 winners of the second wave of the Own Business program

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101417 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111637 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154259 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157890 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254248 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174945 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166047 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148437 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228010 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113104 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 44432 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 26980 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 31931 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 37932 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 35254 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254248 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228010 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213845 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239487 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226096 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101417 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71855 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78400 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113668 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114530 views
The state will allocate UAH 103 million for microgrants for 434 winners of the second wave of the Own Business program

The state will allocate UAH 103 million for microgrants for 434 winners of the second wave of the Own Business program

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25045 views

In 2024, the state will provide UAH 103 million in microgrants to 434 winners of the second wave of the "Own Business" program, which will help them start or develop their own business and create almost 1,000 jobs.

The state will finance 103 million hryvnias for microgrants to Ukrainian entrepreneurs under the "Own Business" program aimed at business development. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Government Portal.

The 434 winners of the second wave of the "Own Business" grant program in 2024 will receive UAH 103 million from the state to start or develop their businesses. These entrepreneurs will create almost 1,000 jobs. Since the start of the program in July 2022, we have already had 14,000 grantees, in whose businesses the state has invested UAH 3.3 billion. Thanks to these investments, thousands of new businesses have emerged, while existing companies have expanded their operations, increased production volumes and the range of products or services, and mastered new areas. In addition, grant recipients will create more than 30 thousand new jobs. 

- explained Deputy Minister of Economy Tetiana Berezhna.

Details

According to the Government, among the microgrant recipients of the second wave of applications under the grant program in 2024: 60% are women, 33% are men, and 7% are legal entities. 74% of them have higher education.

Most grantees are from Lviv region (58 people), Kyiv region (34 people), Ivano-Frankivsk region (32 people), and Kyiv city (42 people). The vast majority of grantees plan to use the microgrant funds to purchase equipment necessary for running their business.

The most popular areas in which the winners of the second wave will work are:

-        wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles - 144 people;

-        temporary accommodation and catering - 74 people;

-        processing industry - 59 people.

"eRobota": 13.5 thousand entrepreneurs received UAH 3 billion to start their own business30.01.24, 15:27 • 34236 views

For reference

According to the existing regulations, Ukrainians can receive a microgrant from UAH 50 to 250 thousand under the "Own Business" grant program. These funds can be used by entrepreneurs to purchase or lease equipment, purchase raw materials and supplies, and rent premises. Both an existing entrepreneur and a person with no experience in such activities can receive a microgrant. A prerequisite for receiving funds is the creation of 1-2 jobs, depending on the amount of the grant.

The government project isWork includes grant programs aimed at stimulating entrepreneurship and job creation. In particular, these are microgrant programs for starting or developing your own business, grants for the creation and development of processing enterprises, planting a garden and viticulture, and greenhouse farming.

Applications for all areas of the eRobot program are submitted through the portal Diia.

Optional

The Government's press service also reported that a total of 14,000 Ukrainians have received a positive decision to receive a grant since the start of the program, and the state is investing UAH 3.3 billion in their business development. They will create more than 30 thousand new jobs.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

Economy
kyivKyiv

