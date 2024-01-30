"eRobota": 13.5 thousand entrepreneurs received UAH 3 billion to start their own business

As part of the eRobota program, 13.5 thousand entrepreneurs received UAH 3 billion to start and develop their own businesses. As a result, up to 25 thousand jobs have been created. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, according to a correspondent of UNN.

In total, we have allocated over UAH 40 billion in the state budget for business assistance and economic stimulus programs. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, we have significantly modernized the 5-7-9 program and reoriented it towards small and medium-sized businesses. Under this program, we have already issued over 45,000 affordable loans worth UAH 182.6 billion to entrepreneurs - Shmyhal said.

He also noted that the instrument of state guarantees is used on a portfolio basis. Last year, 13.6 thousand loans for almost UAH 45 billion were issued under this instrument.

Another area is grant support under the eRobota program. Here, the government has invested over UAH 6.5 billion in business development. Almost half of these funds are allocated to the microgrants component. As of today, 13.5 thousand entrepreneurs have received UAH 3 billion to start and develop their own business. As a result, up to 25 thousand jobs have been created - Shmyhal said.

According to him, the eRobota program also focuses on recycling.

"About UAH 3.3 billion of grant funds were allocated to processing enterprises. This is how we increase the share of added value in Ukrainian products and change the structure of exports. In 2024, this support will be maintained and improved," Shmyhal said.