eRobota: residents of Odesa region received UAH 85 million to create and develop their own business

As part of the eRobota program, about 350 applicants from Odesa region received microgrants for the creation or development of their own business in the amount of UAH 85 million. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

Among the recipients of the funds are, in particular, internally displaced persons and combatants, Kiper said. The head of the UBA added that thanks to the project and the activity of our citizens in the region, 240+ new jobs have been created during this time and ~800 more are planned.

The government project eRobota includes 6 grant programs:

- microgrants for starting your own business;

- grants for the development of a processing plant;

- state funding for the establishment of the garden;

- funds for the development of the greenhouse industry;

- a grant for the implementation of a startup, including in the IT sector;

- funds for training in IT specialties.

"Both start-up entrepreneurs and people with business experience can receive grants. Grant applications are submitted through the Diia portal," Kiper reminded.

