The State Property Fund reported raising UAH 534 million at auctions since the beginning of the year

Since the beginning of 2024, the State Property Fund of Ukraine has already held 31 successful auctions and plans to raise about UAH 534 million to the state budget. This was announced during a telethon by the head of the SPFU Vitaliy Koval, UNN reports.

We have started the year very actively, comparing it to January 2023, and we see that the state budget will receive several tens of millions of hryvnias more. 31 auctions were held successfully, and the state budget will receive about UAH 534 million - Koval said.

