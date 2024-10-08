The State Labor Service is being deprived of uncharacteristic functions as part of deregulation: Rada adopts law

The Verkhovna Rada passed a draft law that would deprive the State Labor Service of some of its uncharacteristic functions as part of deregulation.

This is reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the bill No. 9219.

Details

9219 - redistribution of functions between executive authorities related to industrial safety, labor protection, handling of explosive materials, and state mining supervision. In total - 323 - Zheleznyak said.

According to the draft law, the functions of registration and accounting of heavy vehicles and other technological vehicles are transferred from the State Labor Service to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the functions of monitoring compliance with advertising legislation (regarding the content of job advertisements) are transferred to the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

In order to comply with the principle of inadmissibility of duplication of powers of state supervision (control) bodies on the same issue, the SLS will not conduct a technical investigation of the circumstances and causes of accidents related to the use of gas in the home.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft law in the first reading in May.