The State Labor Service is being deprived of uncharacteristic functions as part of deregulation: Rada adopts law
The Verkhovna Rada passed a law on the redistribution of functions between executive authorities. The State Labor Service is deprived of some of its non-essential functions in the field of industrial safety and labor protection as part of deregulation.
The Verkhovna Rada passed a draft law that would deprive the State Labor Service of some of its uncharacteristic functions as part of deregulation.
This is reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the bill No. 9219.
9219 - redistribution of functions between executive authorities related to industrial safety, labor protection, handling of explosive materials, and state mining supervision. In total - 323
According to the draft law, the functions of registration and accounting of heavy vehicles and other technological vehicles are transferred from the State Labor Service to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the functions of monitoring compliance with advertising legislation (regarding the content of job advertisements) are transferred to the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection.
In order to comply with the principle of inadmissibility of duplication of powers of state supervision (control) bodies on the same issue, the SLS will not conduct a technical investigation of the circumstances and causes of accidents related to the use of gas in the home.
The Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft law in the first reading in May.