Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 56318 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102197 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165023 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136747 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142485 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138735 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181227 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112039 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172012 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104732 views

The State Labor Service is being deprived of uncharacteristic functions as part of deregulation: Rada adopts law

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13071 views

The Verkhovna Rada passed a law on the redistribution of functions between executive authorities. The State Labor Service is deprived of some of its non-essential functions in the field of industrial safety and labor protection as part of deregulation.

The Verkhovna Rada passed a draft law that would deprive the State Labor Service of some of its uncharacteristic functions as part of deregulation.

This is reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the bill No. 9219.

Details

9219 - redistribution of functions between executive authorities related to industrial safety, labor protection, handling of explosive materials, and state mining supervision. In total - 323

- Zheleznyak said.

According to the draft law, the functions of registration and accounting of heavy vehicles and other technological vehicles are transferred from the State Labor Service to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the functions of monitoring compliance with advertising legislation (regarding the content of job advertisements) are transferred to the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

In order to comply with the principle of inadmissibility of duplication of powers of state supervision (control) bodies on the same issue, the SLS will not conduct a technical investigation of the circumstances and causes of accidents related to the use of gas in the home.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft law in the first reading in May. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
yaroslav-zhelezniakYaroslav Zheleznyak
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising