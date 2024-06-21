The Special Forces of Gur Kraken confirmed that their former fighter was attacked in Dnipro

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 4858 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 98146 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 109099 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 124741 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 192029 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 235342 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144518 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369514 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181950 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149673 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 68651 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 76039 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 104605 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 90813 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 33694 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 98173 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 91109 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 109116 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 104878 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 124760 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 2846 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 6056 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12486 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14067 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17979 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The Special Forces of Gur Kraken confirmed that their former fighter was attacked in Dnipro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15216 views

The man who was attacked by unknown assailants in Dnipro on June 20 is a former soldier of the Kraken Special Forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

The Special Forces of Gur Kraken confirmed that their former fighter was attacked in Dnipro

On June 20, a special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kraken commented on reports of a clash in Dnipro, during which a man in civilian clothes was injured, reports UNN.

Details

Taking into account the public publicity of the incident, we inform you that the man in civilian clothes who was injured as a result of the collision is a former soldier of the KRAKEN special forces

it is stated in the message of the division.

Kraken adds that he does not interfere in the course of the investigation, but "closely monitors" its progress.:

The consequence of such incidents should be a real establishment of Justice.

In Dnipro, "Tishchenko's fighters" beat a man20.06.24, 19:36 • 17483 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
