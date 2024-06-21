The Special Forces of Gur Kraken confirmed that their former fighter was attacked in Dnipro

On June 20, a special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kraken commented on reports of a clash in Dnipro, during which a man in civilian clothes was injured, reports UNN.

Details

Taking into account the public publicity of the incident, we inform you that the man in civilian clothes who was injured as a result of the collision is a former soldier of the KRAKEN special forces it is stated in the message of the division.

Kraken adds that he does not interfere in the course of the investigation, but "closely monitors" its progress.:

The consequence of such incidents should be a real establishment of Justice.

