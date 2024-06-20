In Dnipro, "Tishchenko's fighters" beat a man

In social networks posted a video in which in Dnipro allegedly guards of people's deputy Mykola Tishchenko, who is in the City, beat a man. This is reported by UNN with reference to local publics.

Details

In social networks, a video was distributed showing that unknown people in unmarked military uniforms beat a man handcuffed. It is noted that these are not employees of the TCC and SP, not police, but probably the guards of the people's choice Nikolai Tishchenko, who are also called "Tishchenko’s fighters."

According to preliminary information, the man in handcuffs is probably a football fan of FC Dnipro Dima "son", who voluntarily joined the ranks of the armed forces of Ukraine at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

According to a woman standing nearby, the man refused to give the child to his mother and covered himself with it so that nothing would be done to him.

It is also worth noting that Tishchenko himself reportedthat today he came to Dnipro allegedly to fight "call centers".

There is no official information about the conflict and its participants yet, as well as comments from law enforcement officers.