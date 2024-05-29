The speaker of the Georgian parliament said that he will sign the law on "foreign agents" instead of the president
Kyiv • UNN
Georgian parliament speaker Shalva Papuashvili has promised to sign the controversial law on "foreign agents" instead of President Salome Zurabishvili, after which the document will come into force. This is reported by "echo of the Caucasus", writes UNN.
Details
The law" on transparency of foreign influence " was sent for signature to the president of Georgia immediately after overcoming the veto, on May 28, a speaker of the parliament said at a press conference.
Now we are waiting for the signature. It is clear that with a high probability she will not sign it. Accordingly I will sign this law,
In addition, the speaker of the parliament said that part of the parliamentary opposition announced a political boycott of the plenary sessions this week.
Recall
Georgian president Salome Zurabishvili called on citizens of her country to collect signatures for a referendum on the law on "foreign agents" after the pro-government parliamentary majority overcame its veto.