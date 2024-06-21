The Spanish national team reached the Euro 2024 playoffs

Spain beat Italy in the second round of the Euro 2024 group stage.the match ended with a score of 1:0. This is reported by the UEFA website, reports UNN.

Details

Zbirna Ispani z pershikh khvilin zavolodila iniciativa tamala dekilka of the best moments at pershom timi, shchob vid kriti rahunok at gri. His friends included Niko Williams, Alvaro Morata and Fabian Ruiz.

The Spanish pressure continued in the second half of the game and eventually led to a goal. Nico Williams ' cross from the left flank ended with an own goal by Riccardo Calafiori.

In the future, Spain fully controlled the course of the match and confidently brought the match to victory, which ensured its entry into the playoffs of the European Championship.

Mykolenko returns to training in the general group of the Ukrainian national team before the Euro 2024 match against Slovakia