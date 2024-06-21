The Spanish national team reached the Euro 2024 playoffs

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 4920 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 98300 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 109200 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 124840 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 192083 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 235367 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144539 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369522 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181957 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149673 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
35%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 68651 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 76039 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 104605 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 90813 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 33694 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 98351 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 91221 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 109238 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 104999 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 124870 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 2888 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 6102 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12508 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14084 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17995 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The Spanish national team reached the Euro 2024 playoffs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18205 views

Spain beat Italy 1-0 in the group stage of Euro 2024 and reached the playoffs.

The Spanish national team reached the Euro 2024 playoffs

Spain beat Italy in the second round of the Euro 2024 group stage.the match ended with a score of 1:0. This is reported by the UEFA website, reports UNN.

Details

Zbirna Ispani z pershikh khvilin zavolodila iniciativa tamala dekilka of the best moments at pershom timi, shchob vid kriti rahunok at gri. His friends included Niko Williams, Alvaro Morata and Fabian Ruiz.

The Spanish pressure continued in the second half of the game and eventually led to a goal. Nico Williams ' cross from the left flank ended with an own goal by Riccardo Calafiori.

In the future, Spain fully controlled the course of the match and confidently brought the match to victory, which ensured its entry into the playoffs of the European Championship.

Mykolenko returns to training in the general group of the Ukrainian national team before the Euro 2024 match against Slovakia20.06.24, 19:42 • 18472 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Sports
Italy
Spain
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41