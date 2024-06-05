The son of the former First Deputy Secretary of the national security and Defense Council and the former head of Ukrspetsexport will be tried

NABU and SAPO have sent cases to the court on charges of the former director of the state corporation "Ukrspetsexport" and the son of the former First Deputy Secretary of the national security and Defense Council of Ukraine in organizing and committing abuse of office. This is reported by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, reports UNN.

According to the investigation, in 2016, the head of the State Corporation "Ukrspetsexport" signed an agreement with the company, which was controlled by the son of the former deputy secretary of the national security and Defense Council of Ukraine, to purchase on-board electronic equipment at inflated prices by almost 7 times. After paying the amount stipulated in the agreement, the participants of the scheme disposed of the funds received at their own discretion, some of which were transferred directly to the ex-official's son.

The investigation found that the former head of the State Corporation "Ukrspetsexport" took conspiracy measures to conceal his participation in the scheme and advised to involve companies from foreign jurisdictions.

After receiving international legal assistance from the competent authorities, detectives were able to confirm the real value of goods and the role of foreign companies in the scheme.

The participants of the crime were informed of suspicion under Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and the investigation was completed in February 2024.

The synex of the first deputy secretary of the national security and Defense Council of Ukraine is also a participant in other criminal proceedings for obtaining illegal benefits, which is currently being considered in court.

