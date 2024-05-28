The situation in the power system remains stable but complicated - the Ministry of Energy

The situation in the power system remains stable, controlled, but difficult. Currently, power engineers are working to repair what was destroyed by the Russians, as well as to install new small distributed generation capacities that will help keep the system operating in a stable mode during peak load hours. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk during a telethon, UNN reports .

The situation in the power system remains difficult. Stable, controlled, but difficult. And we should not forget that over the past two months, as a result of targeted Russian attacks on energy facilities, a huge number of our capacities have been destroyed. Mostly thermal generation, which covered these peak load hours, and hydro generation. We are now working to repair what is possible at these plants and install new small distributed generation capacities that will help keep the system operating in a stable mode during peak hours - Hrynchuk said.

She noted that the basis of the Ukrainian energy sector, which covers more than 50% of demand, is nuclear generation.

"The peculiarity of nuclear generation is that every year we have to carry out scheduled repairs, as this is the basis of nuclear safety and we must do it to ensure that our units operate safely. Last year, we carried out repairs of nuclear units so that all 9 nuclear units controlled by Ukraine were in operation during the winter to bear the main load. Now, of course, scheduled repairs are underway. We are trying very hard, just like last year, to make these repairs and schedules so that it would be the least loss for the power system," added Mr. Hrynchuk.

She emphasized that because the thermal units were damaged and the hydroelectric generation was destroyed, there are now blackouts.

According to Ukrenergo, on May 28, consumption limits for the regions of Ukraine are not forecasted. Electricity imports are planned from 5 countries.