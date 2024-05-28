The situation in the power system remains stable but complicated - the Ministry of Energy

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 77283 views

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110409 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 86385 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 244151 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222319 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221547 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 41796 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 25638 views

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30863 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112561 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

The situation in the power system remains stable but complicated - the Ministry of Energy

The situation in the power system remains stable but complicated - the Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

The situation in the power system remains stable but challenging: power engineers are working to repair facilities damaged by Russian attacks and install new small distributed generation capacities to maintain stable operation during peak hours.

The situation in the power system remains stable, controlled, but difficult. Currently, power engineers are working to repair what was destroyed by the Russians, as well as to install new small distributed generation capacities that will help keep the system operating in a stable mode during peak load hours. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

The situation in the power system remains difficult. Stable, controlled, but difficult. And we should not forget that over the past two months, as a result of targeted Russian attacks on energy facilities, a huge number of our capacities have been destroyed. Mostly thermal generation, which covered these peak load hours, and hydro generation. We are now working to repair what is possible at these plants and install new small distributed generation capacities that will help keep the system operating in a stable mode during peak hours

- Hrynchuk said.

She noted that the basis of the Ukrainian energy sector, which covers more than 50% of demand, is nuclear generation.

"The peculiarity of nuclear generation is that every year we have to carry out scheduled repairs, as this is the basis of nuclear safety and we must do it to ensure that our units operate safely. Last year, we carried out repairs of nuclear units so that all 9 nuclear units controlled by Ukraine were in operation during the winter to bear the main load. Now, of course, scheduled repairs are underway. We are trying very hard, just like last year, to make these repairs and schedules so that it would be the least loss for the power system," added Mr. Hrynchuk.

She emphasized that because the thermal units were damaged and the hydroelectric generation was destroyed, there are now blackouts.

Recall

According to Ukrenergo, on May 28, consumption limits for the regions of Ukraine are not forecasted. Electricity imports are planned from 5 countries. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWarEconomy
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine

