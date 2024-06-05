The situation in the north of Kharkiv region: Sinegubov said where the Russian Federation can throw reserves

There is a complete accumulation of enemy forces in the north of the Kharkiv region. According to available information, these Russian troops will be used in the Lipetsk and Volchansky directions. This was announced by the chairman of the Kharkiv RSA Oleg Sinegubov on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

When asked if there is a signal that the Russians will advance in the Zolochiv direction, Sinegubov said: "We are seeing a certain accumulation in the north, but, according to our information, these troops will be used in the Lipetsk and Volchansk directions, because there our soldiers are quite active in defeating the Russian invaders and those who do not stop their offensive actions have to constantly replenish their reserves.

However, he noted that still having certain information about the Zolochiv direction, which may also be a priority for the Russian Federation, a month ago it was decided to make a mandatory evacuation.

Consider the decision to forcibly evacuate families with children from 3 localities of the Zolochiv community - Sinegubov

"In Volchansk, we have street battles going on and our soldiers, according to the General Staff, sometimes occupy more favorable positions in that direction," Sinegubov said.

Addition

Voloshin commented on the situation in the Zolochiv direction.