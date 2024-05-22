The situation in the border communities of Sumy region is systematically tense – chairman of the RMA

In Sumy region, every day there are fire defeats from the enemy on border communities, on the infrastructure of cities. The situation is systematically tense. This was announced by the head of the Sumy RMA Vladimir Artyukh on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

In general, the situation in the border Sumy region is already systematically tense, because every day during the day there are corresponding fire defeats from the enemy on our, first of all, border communities, on our infrastructure - Artyukh noted.

According to him, over the past day, the enemy launched missile strikes on the city of Konotop, namely on its infrastructure.

"As for the border communities, there were more than 200 explosions during this period. This affected 17 communities and more than 20 localities. Unfortunately, two people were injured. That is, this is a practical situation, Sumy region lives stable in this rhythm and mode today," he said.

Due to enemy attacks on power facilities in the Sumy region , 518,000 consumers were left without electricity, but most of them were restored by morning, despite the ongoing shelling.