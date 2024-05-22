ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82740 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107659 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150487 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154496 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250695 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174221 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165468 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148351 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226090 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113069 views

The situation in the border communities of Sumy region is systematically tense – chairman of the RMA

The situation in the border communities of Sumy region is systematically tense – chairman of the RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28635 views

In the Sumy region, daily enemy attacks on border settlements and urban infrastructure occur, which leads to injuries and power outages.

In Sumy region, every day there are fire defeats from the enemy on border communities, on the infrastructure of cities. The situation is systematically tense. This was announced by the head of the Sumy RMA Vladimir Artyukh on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

In general, the situation in the border Sumy region is already systematically tense, because every day during the day there are corresponding fire defeats from the enemy on our, first of all, border communities, on our infrastructure 

- Artyukh noted.

According to him, over the past day, the enemy launched missile strikes on the city of Konotop, namely on its infrastructure.

"As for the border communities, there were more than 200 explosions during this period. This affected 17 communities and more than 20 localities. Unfortunately, two people were injured. That is, this is a practical situation, Sumy region lives stable in this rhythm and mode today," he said.

recall

Due to enemy attacks on power facilities in the Sumy region , 518,000 consumers were left without electricity, but most of them were restored by morning, despite the ongoing shelling.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War

