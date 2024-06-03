The situation in the Black Sea remains stable, no ships are observed - Pletenchuk

In Black sea, the situation remains stable, there are no enemy ships there. However, this morning one diesel-electric submarine varshavyanka, which is a cruise missile carrier, was seen at sea. However, it was "empty". This was stated during a briefing by the speaker of the Southern Defense Forces Dmitro Pletenchuk, reports UNN.

The situation at sea remains stable. In the morning, there was one diesel-electric submarine "varshavyanka" at sea - this is a cruise missile carrier, but it is empty. This is one of the two submarines that fired back last time, launched 8 missiles. Ships are not observed at sea. There is some movement directly at the base point, but this is mostly a change in their Anchorage Pletenchuk said.

He stressed that the main problem in the Black Sea is the presence of russian aviation, which is represented by reconnaissance drones and various types of tactical and Patrol Aviation.

There they use literally the entire existing park. Starting from several models of helicopters and ending with SU and MiG Pletenchuk added.

Recall

On June 2 , Pletenchuk reported that the russians were holding submarines in a semi-submerged position, which is not typical for a stay in Port. This is done for maximum protection of submarines.

Pletenchuk: more and more, the enemy is realizing that Crimea is not the place to keep their ships