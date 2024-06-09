The Shegini-Medika checkpoint is operating normally, despite threats from Polish farmers – STS

Despite threats from Polish farmers, the Shegini-Medika checkpoint is operating normally, and traffic is moving in both directions. This was reported to the journalist UNN by the speaker of the state border service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko.

Details

When asked whether the Shegini-Medika checkpoint on the border with Poland is currently operating normally, Demchenko said: "traffic is moving in both directions. The Polish side did not inform that the blocking was taking place.

He also noted that there was no information from the Polish side about possible future blockages.

Addition

On June 8, the state border service of Ukraine reported that Polish farmers can block traffic at the Shegini - Medika checkpoint on the border with Poland from 10:00 on June 9 to the end of September.