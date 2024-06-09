ukenru
Actual
The Shegini-Medika checkpoint is operating normally, despite threats from Polish farmers – STS

The Shegini-Medika checkpoint is operating normally, despite threats from Polish farmers – STS

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25893 views

State of emergency "Shegini-Medika" on the Ukrainian-Polish border is operating normally, despite threats from Polish farmers to block traffic until the end of September.

Despite threats from Polish farmers, the Shegini-Medika checkpoint is operating normally, and traffic is moving in both directions. This was reported to the journalist UNN by the speaker of the state border service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko.

Details

When asked whether the Shegini-Medika checkpoint on the border with Poland is currently operating normally, Demchenko said: "traffic is moving in both directions. The Polish side did not inform that the blocking was taking place.

He also noted that there was no information from the Polish side about possible future blockages.

Addition

On June 8, the state border service of Ukraine reported that Polish farmers can block traffic at the Shegini - Medika checkpoint on the border with Poland from 10:00 on June 9 to the end of September.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyPolitics
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

