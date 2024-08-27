The SES has already prepared more than 700 resilience points

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has already prepared more than 700 points of indestructibility. This was announced by the press officer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Khorunzhyi during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

The State Emergency Service has already prepared more than 700 invincibility points, including mobile points and stationary points based on fire and rescue units, on the basis of central subordination units, and anyone can go to a fire and rescue unit to recharge and receive appropriate assistance, - Khorunzhyi said.

He noted that there may be more than 1,200 such points in the SES.

"700 already, and there is a certain reserve part, including mobile indestructibility points based on buses," he added.

Addendum

On August 26, it was reported that Unbreakable Points were being deployed in Kyiv due to the difficult situation in the energy sector and emergency power outages.