The Sejm River is completely polluted and pollution has begun to penetrate the Desna River - Ministry of Environment

The Seim River was completely polluted. The pollution has already begun to penetrate the territory of the Desna River. The pollution was caused by organic matter. This was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Oleksandr Krasnolutskyi during a telethon, UNN reports.

"Today, the Seim River is completely polluted and the largest spot of pollution is on the Seim River. Pollution has already begun to penetrate the territory of the Desna River. Today I personally visited this area, there was an environmental inspection, the State Emergency Service, representatives of the State Water Agency and other services. Today, the only thing we can talk about is aeration of the water, shaking the water to saturate it with oxygen. Laboratory tests show that the pollution was caused by organic matter. Organic substances that get into the water absorb oxygen, there is very little oxygen in the water, and fish die because of this. Today we carried out aeration," said Krasnolutsky.

Recall

Fish continue to die in the Seim and Desna rivers as a result of biological contamination, with 17 tons caught in traps.