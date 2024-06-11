SBU conducts counterintelligence operations in Kyiv's government quarter and adjacent territories: document checks are possible

Today, on June 11, the SBU conducts security measures on the territory of the Pechersk and Shevchenko districts of Kiev, in particular, in the Government quarter. Possible restrictions on the passage and passage through the streets of Kiev, checking documents and inspecting cars, the press service of the SBU reports, reports UNN.

The Security Service conducts counterintelligence (security) activities on the territory of the Pechersk and Shevchenko districts of Kiev, in particular, in the government quarter and in the surrounding areas - the message says.

According to the SBU, the measures are being taken in accordance with the legal regime of martial law with the participation of the State Protection Department, the National Police, the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Kyiv Defense Forces Group.

The purpose of measures is to check the counter – sabotage protection of state facilities, as well as to strengthen the security of residents of the capital and persons who are subject to state protection. This is especially important in the context of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, which is trying to destabilize the socio-political situation in Ukraine in any way.

With the direct participation of representatives of the State Security Department, the security forces:

conduct an inspection of the territory and individual premises (premises, offices, common areas of multi-apartment residential buildings, public service institutions, etc.) to identify prohibited items;

they check citizens who are located on the territory of the government quarter.



The SBU warned that during the events, there may be restrictions on the passage and passage through the streets of Kiev, checking documents, and inspecting cars.

The SBU asks citizens to understand possible inconveniences and properly respond to legal actions and demands of law enforcement officers, have identity documents with them, and observe the curfew regime.