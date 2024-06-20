The Russians are trying to save the rest of their fleet, but we see new effective operations - Gur

the Russians are really working, trying to save the rest of the Russian fleet with barriers and aircraft, in a variety of ways, but we see more and more effective operations. Magura sea dragons are extremely effective in various aspects. This was announced by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Andrey Yusov on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

We see the last few operations, which actually consisted of everything being thought out and properly planned, when Magura breaks through this sea fortification, or even a barrier, and then the next drone goes straight to the target, as we saw when four tuna-type speedboats were hit at once. Under heavy fire, aviation, artillery – small arms-all this did not work and one Magura drone destroyed, damaged, hit four enemy speedboats, Yusov said.

He noted that drones and unmanned systems do not work by themselves - this is a matter of professional work of Special Forces, operators, which are constantly being improved.

"What are the means themselves, such specialists are constantly working to ensure that everything is in a new way and more effectively hit enemy targets. Since the enemy does not stand still, they are really working, they are trying to save the rest of the Russian fleet with barriers and aircraft, in a variety of ways, but nevertheless we see that more and more effective operations," Yusov said.

In addition, he noted that Magura does not happen much.

Indeed, every successful operation is the destruction of Russian ships at a large cost. This is the enemy's wounded manpower, including highly qualified specialists. Drones (Magura – ed.) show themselves extremely effectively in various aspects, these are the Sea platform and Magura drones, in addition to the attack drone mode, it can also work in the mode of a reconnaissance drone, an evacuation platform and perform other tasks, which it actually successfully copes with. And one of the modifications was recently equipped with air-to-air missiles, that is, now we are talking not only about hunting sea targets, but also enemy air targets., Yusov said.

Earlier, the commander of the Special Forces of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine "Group 13" with the call sign "Thirteenth" reportedthat one of the new modifications of the Magura offshore platform already has R-73 missiles on board.R-73 - Soviet-made air-to-air missiles with an infrared homing system.