DIU confirms destruction of enemy speedboat by Magura V5 drone in Crimea: video shown

As a result of the mission of the Main Intelligence Directorate in the temporarily occupied Crimea, an enemy speedboat was destroyed, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine confirmed on Monday, UNN reports.

As a result of the operation of the DIU "Group 13" unit, a Magura V5 maritime strike drone destroyed a speedboat of the Russian invaders - GUR reported on Telegram.

According to the intelligence service, "a successful mission in the Narrow Bay in the temporarily occupied Crimea was made possible with the assistance of the United24 platform.

"As the fear of Ukrainian attacks forces the occupiers to hide large Black Sea Fleet ships away from the peninsula, combat work continues on high-speed maneuverable Russian warships illegally located in the Ukrainian territorial waters of Crimea," the DIU said.

Naval drone strikes Russian boat in occupied Crimea: source reports on DIU operation

Addendum

The intelligence agency reported that the Russian ships Caesar Kunikov, Ivanovets, Sergei Kotov, Akula and Serna have already been destroyed by Magura V5 attack drones, and the Ivan Khurs has been damaged.