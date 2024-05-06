DIU confirms destruction of enemy speedboat by Magura V5 drone in Crimea: video shown

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 90051 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109221 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151985 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155893 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251815 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174503 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165711 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148375 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226666 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113080 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 37737 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72026 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 39980 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 33226 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65803 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251815 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226666 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212637 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238352 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225091 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 90051 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65803 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72026 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113219 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114102 views
DIU confirms destruction of enemy speedboat by Magura V5 drone in Crimea: video shown

DIU confirms destruction of enemy speedboat by Magura V5 drone in Crimea: video shown

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22314 views

A Ukrainian maritime strike drone destroyed a Russian occupier's boat during a successful operation in Narrow Bay in occupied Crimea, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said.

As a result of the mission of the Main Intelligence Directorate in the temporarily occupied Crimea, an enemy speedboat was destroyed, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine confirmed on Monday, UNN reports.

As a result of the operation of the DIU "Group 13" unit, a Magura V5 maritime strike drone destroyed a speedboat of the Russian invaders

- GUR reported on Telegram.

According to the intelligence service, "a successful mission in the Narrow Bay in the temporarily occupied Crimea was made possible with the assistance of the United24 platform.

"As the fear of Ukrainian attacks forces the occupiers to hide large Black Sea Fleet ships away from the peninsula, combat work continues on high-speed maneuverable Russian warships illegally located in the Ukrainian territorial waters of Crimea," the DIU said.

Naval drone strikes Russian boat in occupied Crimea: source reports on DIU operation06.05.24, 09:57 • 34829 views

Addendum

The intelligence agency reported that the Russian ships Caesar Kunikov, Ivanovets, Sergei Kotov, Akula and Serna have already been destroyed by Magura V5 attack drones, and the Ivan Khurs has been damaged.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

