the Russian Federation is likely to attract units of the Pacific Fleet for deployment near the border of Kharkiv region

There is likely information that the Russians will attract units of the Pacific fleet of the Russian Federation, which will be stationed near the border of Kharkiv region. This was stated by the speaker of the OSUV "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshin on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

The enemy does not give up trying to increase its grouping of troops in that direction along the line – This is Strelka - Liptsy and just near the city of Volchansk, by transferring additional brigades from other directions and training grounds. Of course, the enemy tries to support active assault operations in order to maneuver reserves, in particular, to move their units from other directions, as well as strengthen them from the 44th and 11th Army Corps Voloshin said.

However, according to him, these forces are not enough for the enemy to conduct a full-scale offensive and break through the Ukrainian Defense.

There is likely information that it (the enemy – ED.) will also attract units of the Pacific fleet of the Russian Federation, which will be stationed near the border Voloshin said.

