Recently there was one military clash in the area of Starytsa, Ukrainian Armed Forces did not lose their positions - OTGT "Kharkiv"

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 16627 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 90236 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142003 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146921 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241657 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172394 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164023 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148094 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220805 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112982 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 46575 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 65543 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108176 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 36921 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 69486 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241663 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220809 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207260 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233254 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220320 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 16675 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 18016 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 24366 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108176 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111946 views
Recently there was one military clash in the area of Starytsa, Ukrainian Armed Forces did not lose their positions - OTGT "Kharkiv"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17913 views

Recently, there was one military clash in the area of Staritsa in the Kharkiv region. The Defense Forces did not lose their positions.

Recently, there was one military clash in the area of Staritsa in the Kharkiv region. The Defense Forces did not lose their positions. This was announced by the speaker of the OTGT "Kharkiv" Yuriy Povkh on the air of the telethon on Thursday, the correspondent of UNN reports.

any success, at least minimal, on the battlefield is important for Russians. In turn, every square meter of our land is important for the Defense Forces, so now there are very fierce confrontations on the line of military contact. Recently, there was one military clash in the area of the village of Starytsa. The enemy was repulsed, the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Defense Forces were not lost

Povh said.

In addition, he commented on the actions of the enemy on the line of contact.

"These are mainly actions of small groups and only with their help there is an offensive. In addition, the enemy's equipment that accompanies the offensive is destroyed. Over the past day, the enemy lost one tank, about 20 vehicles, three units of special equipment in our direction, and nine dugout - type shelters that were in the enemy's zone of action were hit," Povh said.

The Atesh partisan movement reported that Russia could use conscripts in combat operations due to heavy losses in the Kharkiv region.

Anna Murashko

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

