The Russian Defense Ministry announced the downing of a drone over the Voronezh region

Today, January 10, enemy air defense forces allegedly shot down a drone over the territory of the Voronezh region of Russia. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday, UNN reports.

At around 14.30 Moscow time, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to launch a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV against targets in the Russian Federation was prevented - the russian defense ministry said in a statement.

As noted, the enemy air defense allegedly destroyed a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle over the territory of the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.

Addendum

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that UAVs were shot down over the region at night. However, according to ASTRA, there were 2 drones, they were shot down and fell on the territory of the military airfield "Engels 2."