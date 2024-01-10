The Russian Defense Ministry announced the downing of a drone over the Voronezh region

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
The Russian Defense Ministry claims that a Ukrainian drone was allegedly shot down over the Voronezh region.

Today, January 10, enemy air defense forces allegedly shot down a drone over the territory of the Voronezh region of Russia. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday, UNN reports

At around 14.30 Moscow time, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to launch a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV against targets in the Russian Federation was prevented

- the russian defense ministry said in a statement.

As noted, the enemy air defense allegedly destroyed a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle over the territory of the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.

Addendum

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that UAVs were shot down over the region at night. However, according to ASTRA, there were 2 drones, they were shot down and fell on the territory of the military airfield "Engels 2." 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

Contact us about advertising