The Russian Defense Ministry announced the downing of a drone over the Voronezh region
Kyiv • UNN
Today, January 10, enemy air defense forces allegedly shot down a drone over the territory of the Voronezh region of Russia. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday, UNN reports.
At around 14.30 Moscow time, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to launch a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV against targets in the Russian Federation was prevented
Addendum
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that UAVs were shot down over the region at night. However, according to ASTRA, there were 2 drones, they were shot down and fell on the territory of the military airfield "Engels 2."