The Russian Defense Ministry announced the attack of two sea dragons on the Crimea

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 41074 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100769 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144019 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148622 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244027 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172882 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164412 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148164 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222248 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113003 views

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 76751 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110315 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 36029 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 49465 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 85725 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 244027 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222248 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208584 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234500 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221483 views
Actual people
Actual places
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 41082 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 25491 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30774 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110315 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112550 views
The Russian Defense Ministry announced the attack of two sea dragons on the Crimea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34803 views

the Russian Defense Ministry announced the attack of 2 Sea Dragons on the Crimea.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the attack of two naval drones on the Crimea in the north-western part of the Black Sea today, May 29, reports UNN with reference to the message of the Russian Defense Ministry in Telegram.

"At about 11.00 Moscow time, Naval Aviation of the Black Sea Fleet in the north-western part of the Black Sea area detected and destroyed two unecipage boats of the Ukrainian Navy, which were traveling in the direction of the Crimean Peninsula," the report says.

According to Krym Realii, since August 2022, the sounds of explosions have been heard almost daily in Crimea and Sevastopol. The Russian so-called" authorities "explain this by shooting at" Ukrainian drones"," air defense work " or exercises of the Russian military. There is an increased (yellow) level of terrorist danger on the peninsula.

More than 800 Russian soldiers buried in occupied Crimea28.05.24, 10:23 • 17166 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
ukrainian-navyUkrainian Navy
black-seaBlack Sea
krymCrimea

