The Russian Defense Ministry announced the attack of two sea dragons on the Crimea

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the attack of two naval drones on the Crimea in the north-western part of the Black Sea today, May 29, reports UNN with reference to the message of the Russian Defense Ministry in Telegram.

"At about 11.00 Moscow time, Naval Aviation of the Black Sea Fleet in the north-western part of the Black Sea area detected and destroyed two unecipage boats of the Ukrainian Navy, which were traveling in the direction of the Crimean Peninsula," the report says.

According to Krym Realii, since August 2022, the sounds of explosions have been heard almost daily in Crimea and Sevastopol. The Russian so-called" authorities "explain this by shooting at" Ukrainian drones"," air defense work " or exercises of the Russian military. There is an increased (yellow) level of terrorist danger on the peninsula.

