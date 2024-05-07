Russian army shelled Sumy region with mortars, artillery and anti-aircraft guns during the night: 21 explosions

Russian troops shelled Sumy region 5 times at night and in the morning today, 21 explosions from artillery, mortars and air strikes were recorded, the Sumy RMA reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"At night and in the morning, Russians fired five times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 21 explosions were recorded. Bilopilska, Hlukhivska and Esmanska communities were shelled," the RMA reported on Telegram and listed the names:

Esman community: the enemy fired from artillery (2 explosions) and mortars (3 explosions).

Bilopilska community: UAVs carried out air strikes (3 explosions) and mortar shelling (10 explosions).

Hlukhiv community: KAB air strikes were recorded (3 explosions).

