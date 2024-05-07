Electricity supply in Sumy region is almost completely restored after the Russian attack - Ukrenergo

Electricity supply to Sumy region has been almost completely restored after the May 6 Russian attack, Ukrenergo reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

"We have already developed mechanisms for almost every case of attack for different scenarios in each region, and we are doing everything we can to supply power to consumers. The most important thing is that power supply is restored in a short time," said Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo.

Recall

On the night of May 6, Russians launched a missile and drone strike on Sumy region. Among the damaged civilian infrastructure was a high-voltage facility of the Ukrenergo power company.

Over 400,000 customers in the city of Sumy and the region's towns and villages were cut off from power at once. In the morning, customers were partially restored to power - 91 settlements in Sumy Oblast remained without electricity.