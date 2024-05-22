Russian army has been hitting Sumy region with artillery since the night, dropped VOG from a drone: 31 explosions

Russian troops have already carried out 6 attacks on the Sumy region at night and in the morning, 31 explosions were recorded, the Sumy RMA reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

"At night and in the morning, the Russians carried out 6 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 31 explosions were recorded. Belopolskaya, Miropolskaya, Krasnopolskaya, Konotop and Shostka communities were shelled," the RMA reported in Telegram and listed:

Miropolskaya hromada: Russians fired artillery (16 explosions).

Belopolskaya hromada: VOG ammunition was dropped from UAVs (2 explosions).

Krasnopolskaya hromada: shelling was recorded (6 explosions).

"In addition, the enemy launched an air strike, using Shahed-type UAVs, on energy facilities in the cities of Shostka and Konotop. Work is underway to restore power supply," the RMA said.

