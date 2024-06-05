Russian army attacked a village in the Kherson region during the delivery of humanitarian aid: two unjured

In the Kherson region, the Russian army attacked the village of Ingulets, wounding two men aged 58 and 47 during the delivery of humanitarian aid, the Kherson RMA reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

The unjured, as indicated, were taken to the hospital. Doctors conduct examinations and provide them with assistance.

In the Kherson region at night shot down 4 "Shaheds", during the last 24 hours in the region there is a dead and 8 wounded