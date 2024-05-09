Rules for issuing and exchanging domestic and foreign passports are changing: Parliament has adopted a decision

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82677 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107643 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150474 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154483 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250689 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174220 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165467 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148350 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226087 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113069 views

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 41133 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33168 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65353 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33651 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59535 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250685 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226085 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212144 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237889 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224670 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82657 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59535 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65353 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112978 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113869 views
Rules for issuing and exchanging domestic and foreign passports are changing: Parliament has adopted a decision

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23232 views

The Verkhovna Rada passed a law allowing the simultaneous issuance of Ukrainian passports and passports for traveling abroad, including for Ukrainians abroad, with different prices depending on the time of issuance.

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a draft law on changes to the issuance and exchange of a passport of a citizen of Ukraine and a passport for traveling abroad. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Oleksiy Honcharenko and the card of the draft law No. 11017.

Details

"The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a whole the draft law No. 11017 on the provision of certain administrative services to Ukrainians, including those abroad. There were 236 votes in favor," Honcharenko said on Telegram.

The draft law provides for the possibility of simultaneous issuance (including replacement of a lost or stolen passport) and exchange of a passport of a citizen of Ukraine and a passport/passports of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad.

It also provides for the issuance of a passport of a citizen of Ukraine and/or passport(s) of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad to citizens of Ukraine who are outside Ukraine through a state enterprise belonging to the State Migration Service.

The draft law establishes the cost of simultaneous passport issuance. Thus, if citizens apply for a passport no later than 20 business days after the date of application, the cost will be 0.3 times the subsistence minimum established for able-bodied persons as of January 1 of the calendar year. If no later than 7 business days from the date of filling out the application form - 0.6 of the subsistence minimum.

It is noted that the passport of a citizen of Ukraine in the form of a card is issued indefinitely to persons who have reached the age of 65.

Recall

Men liable for military service between the ages of 18 and 60 will not be able to obtain passports at a separate unit or diplomatic mission of Ukraine. Passports will be issued only on the territory of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising