Rules for issuing and exchanging domestic and foreign passports are changing: Parliament has adopted a decision

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a draft law on changes to the issuance and exchange of a passport of a citizen of Ukraine and a passport for traveling abroad. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Oleksiy Honcharenko and the card of the draft law No. 11017.

Details

"The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a whole the draft law No. 11017 on the provision of certain administrative services to Ukrainians, including those abroad. There were 236 votes in favor," Honcharenko said on Telegram.

The draft law provides for the possibility of simultaneous issuance (including replacement of a lost or stolen passport) and exchange of a passport of a citizen of Ukraine and a passport/passports of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad.

It also provides for the issuance of a passport of a citizen of Ukraine and/or passport(s) of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad to citizens of Ukraine who are outside Ukraine through a state enterprise belonging to the State Migration Service.

The draft law establishes the cost of simultaneous passport issuance. Thus, if citizens apply for a passport no later than 20 business days after the date of application, the cost will be 0.3 times the subsistence minimum established for able-bodied persons as of January 1 of the calendar year. If no later than 7 business days from the date of filling out the application form - 0.6 of the subsistence minimum.

It is noted that the passport of a citizen of Ukraine in the form of a card is issued indefinitely to persons who have reached the age of 65.

Recall

Men liable for military service between the ages of 18 and 60 will not be able to obtain passports at a separate unit or diplomatic mission of Ukraine. Passports will be issued only on the territory of Ukraine.