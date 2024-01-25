The Royal House of Sweden refused to buy chocolate from a global brand whose owner was listed as a sponsor of the war in Ukraine

The Royal House of Sweden has excluded the chocolate manufacturer Marabou from its list of suppliers, as its owner was included in the list of sponsors of the war in Ukraine. This was reported by Aftonbladet, UNN reported.

Details

We are talking about chocolate manufacturer Marabou, owned by Mondelez, which was recently blacklisted by the Ukrainian National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC).

The Royal House confirmed to the publication that at the end of last year it was decided to terminate the order, according to which Marabou products were granted the title of "supplier to the Royal Court of Sweden".

It is also noted that last year several stores removed Marabou products from their shelves, and a number of organizations decided to boycott the company

According to the Royal Court Suppliers Association, there are currently 128 suppliers to the royal family. It is known that this list still includes brands owned by companies that continue to operate in Russia to varying degrees.

In particular, among the brands associated with continuing operations in Russia are Wasabröd, a bread manufacturer owned by Italian Barilla, and Slotts and Winborgs sauces, both owned by British Unilever.

Addendum

Last May , the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) added Mondelez International, an American multinational confectionery, food and beverage company, to the list of international war sponsors.

In Ukraine, Mondelēz International is one of the largest investors in the food industry and is represented by the following brands: Milka, Korona, Oreo, Barney the Bear, TUC, Belvita, Dirol, Halls, and Lux.

Recall

The NAPC has added the world-famous fast food franchise Subway to the list of international sponsors of war. The company continues to operate in Russia and pay taxes to the Russian budget.