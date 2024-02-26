"The recordings are authentic, and the voices are original": law enforcement confirms the authenticity of Pashynsky's tapes, which are now circulating online

The scandalous tapes of former MP Serhiy Pashynsky, in which he tells how to make money on defense by doubling the cost of products for the Ukrainian military, sends the Azov regiment and promises to fuck Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, have begun to spread online. UNN's sources confirm the authenticity of the phone calls.

the recordings that are now published in the TG channels and which I am sending below are authentic, and the voices are original - UNN sources in law enforcement agencies said.

Details

As sources in law enforcement agencies told UNN, the recordings that have now been made public on Telegram channels are authentic, and the voices are original.

And while in official interviews the former MP sculpts the image of a patriot who helps the army, among his team he behaves quite differently - he swears at the defenders of Ukraine and threatens to "f*ck" Valeriy Zaluzhny. , the sources say.

Pashinsky also says in his conversations that "let the Azov regiment go to hell, and he also says that when this scumbag Biletsky (commander of the 3rd Assault Brigade - ed.) signs a contract with blood, then we will live happily ever after, but now let them go to hell with their Fomenko and the Third Assault Brigade.

Pashynsky also discusses how to make money on defense by doubling the cost of products for the Ukrainian military.

The cherry on top is that Pashinsky considers the Ukrainian people to be "*bane". Very patriotic, don't you agree? - adds the source.

Recall

Earlier, the scandalous Pashynsky tapes , which are not included in the NABU report, began to circulate online. In the tapes, the ex-MP explains how to make money in the defense industry by doubling the cost of products for the Ukrainian military. In addition, he promises to "cleanse" Zaluzhnyi's brain and calls the Ukrainian people abusive names.

The NABU provided details of the proceedings against former MP Serhiy Pashynsky and justified the choice of a preventive measure with the possibility of bail in the amount of fabulous UAH 272.52 million.