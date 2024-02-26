"The recordings are authentic, and the voices are original": law enforcement confirms the authenticity of Pashynsky's tapes, which are now circulating online

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43736 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 172531 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 101322 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 348915 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 284015 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207517 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241213 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253964 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160094 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372689 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
50%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 141973 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 110790 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 104867 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 47809 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 96344 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 96940 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 172594 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 348985 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 237482 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 284057 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 2188 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 30127 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 48130 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36522 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 105179 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

"The recordings are authentic, and the voices are original": law enforcement confirms the authenticity of Pashynsky's tapes, which are now circulating online

Kyiv • UNN

 • 103004 views

Scandalous tapes of former MP Serhiy Pashynsky have spread on the Internet, in which he tells how to make money on defense by doubling the cost of products for the Ukrainian military, sending the Azov regiment, promising to f*ck Valeriy Zaluzhny, and humiliating the Ukrainian people.

"The recordings are authentic, and the voices are original": law enforcement confirms the authenticity of Pashynsky's tapes, which are now circulating online

The scandalous tapes of former MP Serhiy Pashynsky, in which he tells how to make money on defense by doubling the cost of products for the Ukrainian military, sends the Azov regiment and promises to fuck Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, have begun to spread online. UNN's sources confirm the authenticity of the phone calls.

the recordings that are now published in the TG channels and which I am sending below are authentic, and the voices are original

- UNN sources in law enforcement agencies said.

Details

As sources in law enforcement agencies told UNN , the recordings that have now been made public on Telegram channels are authentic, and the voices are original. Our sources provided recordings of Pashinsky's conversations with his inner circle.

And while in official interviews the former MP sculpts the image of a patriot who helps the army, among his team he behaves quite differently - he swears at the defenders of Ukraine and threatens to "f*ck" Valeriy Zaluzhny. 

 , the sources say.

Pashinsky also says in his conversations that "let the Azov regiment go to hell, and he also says that when this scumbag Biletsky (commander of the 3rd Assault Brigade - ed.) signs a contract with blood, then we will live happily ever after, but now let them go to hell with their Fomenko and the Third Assault Brigade.

Pashynsky also discusses how to make money on defense by doubling the cost of products for the Ukrainian military.

The cherry on top is that Pashinsky considers the Ukrainian people to be "*bane". Very patriotic, don't you agree? 

 - adds the source.

Recall

Earlier, the scandalous Pashynsky tapes , which are not included in the NABU report, began to circulate online. In the tapes, the ex-MP explains how to make money in the defense industry by doubling the cost of products for the Ukrainian military. In addition, he promises to "cleanse" Zaluzhnyi's brain and calls the Ukrainian people abusive names.

The NABU provided details of the proceedings against former MP Serhiy Pashynsky and justified the choice of a preventive measure with the possibility of bail in the amount of fabulous UAH 272.52 million.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Telegram
Valeriy Zaluzhnyi
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87