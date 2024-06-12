The ratio of volunteers to mobilized soldiers in the army is 1:3 - Defense Ministry

As of May 2024, the ratio of volunteers to mobilized people who joined the ranks of the army in Ukraine is one to three. This was stated by Deputy Defense Minister Natalia Kalmykova at the conference "The Ministry of Defense and Partnership with the Public: Cooperation, Achievements, Challenges," UNN reports.

Kalmykova emphasized the importance of the strategy's personnel policy, which provides for the appointment of military personnel to positions in accordance with their professionalism and competence.

She also pointed out that systemic changes are currently being implemented in the Defense Forces, a new personnel policy system is being created, and a network of recruiting centers is being developed - there are already 22 of them. Three more are scheduled to open this week.

As of May, the ratio of volunteers to mobilized people who joined the army was 1 to 3. This means that we still have the potential to defend Ukraine - said Natalia Kalmykova.

