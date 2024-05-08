The Rada will consider raising salaries of civil servants of individual courts

At its next meeting, the Verkhovna Rada plans to consider a draft law that provides for an increase in the salaries of civil servants of individual courts, applying the relevant regional coefficients. This is reported by UNN with a link to the draft agenda of the Verkhovna Rada meeting and the card of the bill No. 11158.

Details

According to the draft law, it is planned to establish a new salary scheme with coefficients for civil servants of courts, bodies and institutions of the justice system. The following regional coefficients will be additionally applied to the salaries of civil servants of court staff established by the salary scheme:

1.1 - if the court is located in a settlement with a population of at least one hundred thousand people;

1.2 - if the court is located in a settlement with a population of at least five hundred thousand people;

1.25 - if the court is located in a settlement with a population of at least one million people.

If the court is located in several settlements, the regional coefficient shall be applied at the location of the body that conducted the state registration of such court - the law says.

The explanatory note states that according to the calculations, such regional coefficients will be applied in 197 courts to the salaries of 8,066 civil servants.

It is proposed to finance the above expenditures in 2024 at the expense of the expected increase in the excess court fee revenues by the amounts specified in the financial and economic feasibility study - the explanatory note says.

In addition, the MPs emphasize that if the regional coefficient is introduced on May 1, 2024, which is no longer possible, the additional expenditures required for this purpose will amount to UAH 270 million 735.8 thousand, and UAH 406 million 103.7 thousand in the next three years.

According to the parliamentarians, this will make it possible to set the average salary of an employee of the staff of local and appellate courts at UAH 23,926.

Recall

On April 1 , the minimum wage in Ukraine increased from UAH 7100 to UAH 8000.