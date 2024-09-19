ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The Rada approved the launch of the State Agrarian Register: what is expected

The Rada approved the launch of the State Agrarian Register: what is expected

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 87874 views

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a law to launch the State Agrarian Register. This will create a transparent mechanism for obtaining subsidies for farmers and expand the range of users of state support in the agricultural sector.

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the second reading and in general a bill to launch the State Agrarian Register, which should create a transparent mechanism for obtaining subsidies for farmers. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the bill No. 11063-d.

Details

"The Rada has adopted Law 11063-d on the State Agrarian Register information and communication system as a whole. This is a transparent mechanism for receiving subsidies for farmers. "There were 267 votes in favor. This is the Ukraine Facility Plan and the World Bank's DPL," Zheleznyak said.

Addendum

The draft law is intended to improve the mechanism of functioning of the State Agrarian Register as a comprehensive information system that includes a number of subsystems (sections).

At the same time, the existing State Agrarian Register is transformed into the Register of Agricultural Producers (farmers' register).

"Establishing the State Agency of Agriculture in this format will improve the provision of state support, support from local budgets, international technical assistance, grants in agriculture or other assistance, and bring in the provisions governing the functioning of the State Agrarian Register," the draft law says.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food noted that the law provides for:

  • expanding the circle of users of the State Agency for Water Resources. Not only agricultural producers, but also water user organizations and agribusinesses will be able to receive state support; 
  • regulation of the legal status of the SVR and sources of its financing. In particular, the State Register is defined as a comprehensive information system that will ensure, inter alia, the collection, accumulation, integration, storage, display, processing of data, including the use of register information, provision of administrative and other public services;
  • determining the powers of the holder, administrator and technical administrator of the DAR, as well as the objects of the DAR and the types of register information to be processed therein; 
  • ensuring the possibility of generating excerpts from the SAR; 
  • defining the rights and obligations of DSA users; 
  • Determining the mandatory use of data from the DAR and/or software tools for maintaining the DAR when providing state support, providing partial guarantees for credit obligations of small and medium-sized businesses, providing support for agricultural insurance; 
  • formation of separate subsystems (sections) of the register, which will enable the current State Agrarian Register, which currently operates in accordance with the Law of Ukraine “On State Support of Agriculture of Ukraine”, to be transformed into the State Register of Agricultural Producers (farmers' register);
  • introduce monitoring of the targeted use of state support and assistance, grants in agriculture, taking into account the position of international partners; 
  • Ensuring electronic information interaction of the SRS with other information and communication systems, electronic information resources, cadastres and systems.

Recall

During the first week, 1,416 agricultural producers submitted applications to receive funds provided for in the state budget for state support of agricultural producers by allocating budget funds per unit of cultivated land in the State Agrarian Register .

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPoliticsAgronomy news

