What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
The Rada adjourned the meeting after MPs blocked the rostrum: they wanted to put Bezuhla's dismissal to a vote

The Rada adjourned the meeting after MPs blocked the rostrum: they wanted to put Bezuhla's dismissal to a vote

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24308 views

Ukrainian MPs blocked the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada to demand a vote on the resignation of Deputy Speaker Mariana Bezuhla.

Today, the rostrum was blocked in the Verkhovna Rada, as MPs wanted to put to a vote a resolution to dismiss Mariana Bezuhla from her position as deputy chair of the National Security and Defense Committee. After that, the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, announced the end of the parliamentary session. UNN reports this with reference to MPs Oleksiy Honcharenko and Yaroslav Zheleznyak. 

Details

"The rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada is being blocked to put to a vote a resolution to dismiss Bezuhla from the post of deputy head of the National Security Committee. So far, the work of the parliament is paralyzed," Honcharenko wrote in Telegram. 

Later, Yaroslav Zheleznyak noted that as a result, the Council meeting was closed. 

"As a result, they closed the meeting to avoid passing a resolution on Mariana. There were a lot of important issues on the agenda, but....," Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram. 

Recall 

On January 6, the Verkhovna Rada registered a draft resolution to recall MP Mariana Bezuhla from the post of Deputy Head of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics

