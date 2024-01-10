The Rada adjourned the meeting after MPs blocked the rostrum: they wanted to put Bezuhla's dismissal to a vote

Today, the rostrum was blocked in the Verkhovna Rada, as MPs wanted to put to a vote a resolution to dismiss Mariana Bezuhla from her position as deputy chair of the National Security and Defense Committee. After that, the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, announced the end of the parliamentary session. UNN reports this with reference to MPs Oleksiy Honcharenko and Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

Details

"The rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada is being blocked to put to a vote a resolution to dismiss Bezuhla from the post of deputy head of the National Security Committee. So far, the work of the parliament is paralyzed," Honcharenko wrote in Telegram.

Later, Yaroslav Zheleznyak noted that as a result, the Council meeting was closed.

"As a result, they closed the meeting to avoid passing a resolution on Mariana. There were a lot of important issues on the agenda, but....," Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

Recall

On January 6, the Verkhovna Rada registered a draft resolution to recall MP Mariana Bezuhla from the post of Deputy Head of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.