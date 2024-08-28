The problem of logistics and countering drones: Commander of the Vostok Medical Force on the difficulties of evacuating from the point of injury

Evacuating soldiers from the point of injury to the stabilization point is a big problem, in particular because of logistics and countering enemy drones.

This was reported by Roman Kuziv, commander of the “East” medical forces grouping, during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.

When asked which areas he was responsible for, Kuziv replied: “Kharkiv, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia regions.” Commenting on which region is the hottest right now, Kuziv said:

The way we see doctors is from Donetsk region. It is from the Donetsk region that we have the largest number of applicants. It is more than a hundred - , said the commander of the medical forces “East”

He also spoke about the difficulties of evacuating the military.

Speaking from the point of view of the stabilization point, we have no problems in principle. I mean, some things are better, some things are worse, but it works and can be adjusted. That is, it can be improved, monitored, and coordinated. And everything from the point of injury to the stabilization point is a big problem. And this is not only a problem, I think, for us. This is a logistics problem, a problem of countering drones and so on. That is, the very moment of evacuation of the wounded from the point of injury to at least the point of transfer is difficult. This is where he is transferred from armor to a medevac, to an ambulance. Then everything is worked out, just rolled out over the years, and evacuation from the point of injury is the biggest problem - Kuziv said.

When asked how many of the military are seriously wounded, Kuziv replied that 100% of them are seriously wounded:

“Depending on 100% of what, the total number of wounded? There is no such statistic, but I think is about 10-20%. One in ten is an extremely difficult patient (wounded soldier - ed.).

Kuziv explained the conditions under which the evacuation of wounded soldiers is faster and longer.

It depends on the measures being taken. If offensive measures are taken, evacuation from the point of injury is faster, because the troops continue to advance and evacuation is easier. Such evacuations can be 15, 20-25, 30 minutes depending on the location of the point. If it is a defensive operation, or the unit is on the defensive and the enemy is attacking, then there are cases when it takes 6, 8, 10 hours. We had records of 18 days. 18 days from the moment of injury - Kuziv said.

Kuzin noted that the wounded man managed to survive after 18 days.

If a person survives the first couple of hours after being wounded, the survival rate is quite high - Kuzin said.

In addition, he commented on the situation with the staff shortage.

“I wouldn't say that we have an extreme shortage of personnel. As for medical staff, it seems to be enough, but for nurses, it is a bigger problem,” Kuzin said.

