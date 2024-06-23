The president of Ukraine awarded the head of the Special Operations Center "A" of the SBU the rank of Major General

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky awarded the rank of Major General to Brigadier General Yevhen Khmara and the rank of General Colonel Denis Kilimnik. The relevant decrees No. 372/2024 and No. 373/2024 are published on the President's website, writes UNN.

President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded new military ranks.

Denis Kilimnik, who holds the position of First Deputy Head of the Special Operations Center "a" of the SBU, received the rank of Brigadier General.

Also, the military rank of Major General was awarded to Yevgeny Khmara, head of the Special Operations Center "a" of the SBU.

Recall

SBU drones on the night of June 18 attacked the Azovskaya and Azovnefteprodukt oil depots located in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation. Powerful fires started at the facilities.