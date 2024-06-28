The President of Slovenia arrived in Kyiv. Together with Zelensky, she honored the memory of fallen defenders

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Slovenian counterpart Natasa Pirc Musar, who arrived in Kyiv, honored the memory of the fallen defenders of Ukraine. Zelensky said this on the social network X, UNN reports.

Ukraine will always remember each and every one of those who gave their lives in battle, as it became the life of our entire country. Together with the President of Slovenia, Natasha Pirc Musar, we honored the memory of the fallen defenders of Ukraine. Eternal glory to all our heroes! -Zelensky wrote.

