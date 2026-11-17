President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh announced his intention to resign amid a corruption scandal. The opposition accused him of receiving financial benefits from a government railway project. This was reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

The statement came after Nyambaatar Khishgee, the former mayor of the country's capital, Ulaanbaatar, accused Khürelsükh of receiving $25 million in connection with the Tavantolgoi–Gashuunsukhait railway project.

At the same time, Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh himself denied the allegations of wrongdoing but added that he was cooperating with the investigation.

I remained silent and observed the situation for some time. However, as a person holding a responsible position, I decided to make this statement today. Everyone is equal before the law - Khürelsükh said.

Additionally

Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh has served as president of Mongolia since June 21, 2021.

Previously

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever resigned on November 2 during a meeting with King Philippe, amid the threat of the collapse of his coalition government over attempts to reduce the budget deficit by €10 billion.