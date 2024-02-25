The President emphasized that he was positive about the support for Ukraine in the U.S. Congress

There is hope that the US Congress will pass a bill on financial support for Ukraine. This was announced during a press conference by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, an UNN correspondent reports.

"There is hope for the Congress. I am sure that it will be positive, otherwise I do not understand what kind of world we are starting to live in. It is definitely different. That is why we are counting on the support of the Congress. They know that we need support within a month," Zelensky said.

According to the President of Ukraine, representatives of both Democrats and Republicans know that a decision must be made within a month.

"As for air defense, they also know our request - we need more," the head of state emphasized.

Recall

On February 13, the U.S. Senate approved a bill to provide $95 billion in aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. A significant portion of these funds, more than $60 billion, is earmarked for Ukraine. However, the House of Representatives does not have unanimous support for this bill, with House Speaker Mike Johnson opposing it.

Without approval by the House of Representatives, the bill cannot be signed by the US President and will not enter into force. The House of Representatives is currently on recess until February 28.