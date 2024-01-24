ukenru
The Polish government wants to sign an agreement with Ukraine on the transit of agricultural products

The Polish government wants to sign an agreement with Ukraine on the transit of agricultural products

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36105 views

The Polish government, led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, plans to sign an agreement with Ukraine on the transit of agricultural products.

The Polish government wants to sign an agreement with Ukraine on the transit of agricultural products, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said, UNN reports citing Polish Radio.

Details

The agreement, according to the head of the government, "will protect the interests of Polish farmers from an uncontrolled influx of goods from Ukraine.

After the government meeting, Donald Tusk noted that Bulgaria and Romania had already signed similar agreements with Ukraine.

We will be looking for a similar agreement at the level of the Ukrainian and Polish governments to, on the one hand, help Ukraine sell its agricultural products wherever possible. It's mainly about transit and, at the same time, to ensure the interests of Polish producers and Polish farmers together with the Ukrainian government. I attach great importance to this

- Tusk said.

On January 22 , Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk discussed the agricultural issue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. According to him, Poland sympathizes with Ukraine, but at the same time will monitor country interests in bilateral relations.

"My Ukrainian friends heard from me both words of complete kindness and solidarity and assertiveness," the head of the Polish government said .

Poland announces talks with Ukraine on export licenses, embargo still in force24.01.24, 14:40 • 29657 views

