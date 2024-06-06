The Polish Foreign Ministry summoned the representative of Belarus because of the murder of a Polish soldier

Due to the death of a Polish serviceman, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned charge d'affaires of Belarus Alexey Ponkratenko. According to the press service of the Polish diplomatic department, he was handed a note of protest in which Poland strongly calls on Belarus to stop "provocations on the Polish-Belarusian border and the organization of migration pressure," Reports UNN.

Details

Since the crime was committed on the Polish side of the border and given the ongoing prosecutor's investigation, the foreign ministry also demands that the person responsible for the murder of a Polish citizen be identified and extradited by Belarus the ministry said in a statement.

context

The attack on a Polish soldier took place on May 28 on the Polish-Belarusian border near the village of Dubichi Tserkovni. He was stabbed by one of the migrants while trying to break through the protective barrier by a group of illegal immigrants. Immediately after the injury, before the ambulance arrived, the soldier was treated by a border guard, and then doctors fought for his life for 10 days. Today it became known that the soldier died.

