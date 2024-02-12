The movement of military equipment on the roads of Poland will be increased from February to the end of May - General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces

Starting February 12, there will be increased traffic of military equipment on the roads of Poland due to the Steadfast Defender-24 and Dragon-24 military exercises. This was reported by the General Staff of the Polish Army, according to UNN.

As part of the exercises, from mid-February to the end of May, military equipment will move in almost all voivodeships, on highways, expressways and national roads. The movement of the convoys will also be used as a training element, among other things, to practice receiving and redeploying allied forces, coordinating cross-border activities and interacting with host countries, - the statement reads.

Details

It is noted that the movement of vehicles participating in the exercises will be coordinated in such a way as to interfere with traffic as little as possible. The convoys will be accompanied and guarded by the military gendarmerie and traffic control units of the Polish army together with the police. The regrouping of forces has been coordinated with the relevant authorities, including local ones.

Addendum

In the first half of 2024, NATO will conduct a series of exercises codenamed Steadfast Defender-24 (STDE-24). As part of the exercise, Poland will play the role of one of the countries that will receive and deploy a significant number of allied troops and equipment on its territory. The key element of STDE-24 will be the Polish national exercise DRAGON-24 (DR-24), which will start at the turn of February-March. It is emphasized that STDE-24 and DR-24 are defense exercises and are not directed against any country.

