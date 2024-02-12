The movement of military equipment on the roads of Poland will be increased from February to the end of May - General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101909 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128703 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129859 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171359 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169288 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275541 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177829 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167008 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148717 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244264 views

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101583 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 85457 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 82050 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 94414 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 34955 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275541 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244264 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229478 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254927 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240823 views
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 3229 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128705 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103699 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103830 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120136 views
The movement of military equipment on the roads of Poland will be increased from February to the end of May - General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22155 views

From February to May, due to the upcoming NATO exercises, the movement of military equipment on Polish roads will increase.

Starting February 12, there will be increased traffic of military equipment on the roads of Poland due to the Steadfast Defender-24 and Dragon-24 military exercises. This was reported by the General Staff of the Polish Army, according to UNN.

As part of the exercises, from mid-February to the end of May, military equipment will move in almost all voivodeships, on highways, expressways and national roads. The movement of the convoys will also be used as a training element, among other things, to practice receiving and redeploying allied forces, coordinating cross-border activities and interacting with host countries,

- the statement reads.

Details

It is noted that the movement of vehicles participating in the exercises will be coordinated in such a way as to interfere with traffic as little as possible. The convoys will be accompanied and guarded by the military gendarmerie and traffic control units of the Polish army together with the police. The regrouping of forces has been coordinated with the relevant authorities, including local ones.

Addendum

In the first half of 2024, NATO will conduct a series of exercises codenamed Steadfast Defender-24 (STDE-24). As part of the exercise, Poland will play the role of one of the countries that will receive and deploy a significant number of allied troops and equipment on its territory. The key element of STDE-24 will be the Polish national exercise DRAGON-24 (DR-24), which will start at the turn of February-March. It is emphasized that STDE-24 and DR-24 are defense exercises and are not directed against any country.

Poland launches investigation into missile that violated the country's airspace in December2/1/24, 4:26 PM • 24239 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Contact us about advertising