Pentagon and Lockheed have agreed to produce 850 F-35 fighter jets

$45.030.0550.560.03
ukenru
01:22 PM • 4604 views
Ukrainians have selected the "landmark publications of independence" — which book took first place, and which won the readers’ choice award
12:28 PM • 13541 views
Ukraine will receive weapons through NATO’s new mechanism — the Ministry of Defence explained its features and advantages
12:09 PM • 4288 views
Trump, Putin and Xi can decide Ukraine’s fate without it: will there be a "Yalta 2.0"
10:57 AM • 13368 views
The HACC allowed former Minister Halushchenko to have his electronic ankle monitor removed
Exclusive
10:04 AM • 30921 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has not yet decided on changes to the reservation rules, but businesses are warning of risks to the economy and demanding predictability
Exclusive
09:36 AM • 30264 views
A trial without delays: when can the accused participate in a hearing by videoconference?
08:17 AM • 29540 views
"Epicentr" in Pochaїna destroyed after Russia's ballistic missile strike on Kyiv - photoPhoto
October 22, 07:17 AM • 29260 views
"Diesel" deal between Trump and Putin derailed peace progress - Czech President Pavel
October 22, 05:36 AM • 26378 views
Russia has attacked the energy infrastructure again - where there are power outages
October 22, 04:39 AM • 36600 views
Nighttime shelling of Ukraine claimed the lives of at least 6 people, with dozens injured – the aftermath of attacks across the regionsPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
1m/s
96%
756mm
Popular news
The General Staff released data on how many Russian servicemen and pieces of equipment were destroyed on the front over the past dayPhotoOctober 22, 04:09 AM • 8270 views
Near Moscow, an arsenal for the storage and refurbishment of military equipment was reportedly attackedVideoOctober 22, 04:29 AM • 20062 views
London’s famous Oxford Street is closing to carsOctober 22, 07:02 AM • 37353 views
Russia struck Kyiv’s historic center with an Iskander missile carrying a cluster warhead - “Flash”08:58 AM • 11305 views
Robert Downey Jr. got a new job "in the style of Tony Stark"PhotoVideo09:20 AM • 20103 views
Publications
Ukrainians have selected the "landmark publications of independence" — which book took first place, and which won the readers’ choice award01:22 PM • 4592 views
Ukraine will receive weapons through NATO’s new mechanism — the Ministry of Defence explained its features and advantages12:28 PM • 13534 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has not yet decided on changes to the reservation rules, but businesses are warning of risks to the economy and demanding predictability
Exclusive
10:04 AM • 30917 views
A trial without delays: when can the accused participate in a hearing by videoconference?
Exclusive
09:36 AM • 30260 views
Autogas in Ukraine is getting more expensive: what is the reason and what should drivers expect next
Exclusive
October 21, 06:45 PM • 61697 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Oleh Syniehubov
Petr Pavel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
California
Southern Bridge (Kyiv)
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
She moves more and constructs full sentences — how Krista Pike is recovering after a botched execution01:00 PM • 3176 views
Amanda Seyfried shared rare news about her children after the divorce11:33 AM • 6852 views
Robert Downey Jr. got a new job "in the style of Tony Stark"PhotoVideo09:20 AM • 20378 views
London’s famous Oxford Street is closing to carsOctober 22, 07:02 AM • 37621 views
Famous singer Charli XCX suddenly canceled her concert due to health problemsOctober 22, 03:05 AM • 51516 views
Actual
Technology
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Heating
Film

Pentagon and Lockheed have agreed to produce 850 F-35 fighter jets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 600 views

Lockheed Martin has reached a preliminary agreement with the Pentagon to produce and support 850 F-35s over 10 years. The company will invest at least $7 billion.

Pentagon and Lockheed have agreed to produce 850 F-35 fighter jets
Photo: war.gov

Lockheed Martin has reached a preliminary agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense to produce and support at least 850 F-35 Lightning II fighter jets over the next 10 years, they said on October 22. UNN reports this, citing Reuters.

Details

The Pentagon said the defense contractor would independently finance at least $7 billion in initiatives supporting the F-35 program.

The F-35, built using stealth technology that allows it to avoid detection by the enemy, is considered the most advanced fighter jet in the world and is the backbone of Lockheed’s aeronautics division, which accounts for about 40% of its quarterly revenue.

Under the agreement with the Pentagon, Lockheed aims to maintain annual production at 156 aircraft.

The agreement is not an order but is considered a preliminarily agreed long-term contract.

"If multiyear authorization is provided in the coming months, the F-35 Joint Program Office and Lockheed Martin will work toward finalizing the contract terms, pricing, and schedule through the formal award of a contract," the company said.

The agreement also covers international orders for the F-35, as well as initial spare parts and modification kits, according to a statement from Lockheed, based in Arlington, U.S.

"We have fundamentally changed our approach to stabilizing the American defense industrial base to ensure rapid and large-scale production," said U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Michael Duffy.

"This agreement with Lockheed Martin proves it. By aligning financial incentives with actual performance, we ensure that our military is equipped with the lethal capabilities necessary to fight and win," he said.

Lockheed and its colleagues across the United States have benefited from increased global defense spending amid ongoing geopolitical conflicts, the publication notes.

According to Lockheed’s estimates, the agreement will support 317,000 jobs in the United States and generate nearly $79 billion in annual economic activity over the next decade. It also expects the arrangement to reduce production costs and ease supply-chain constraints, from raw materials to finished parts.

Discussed joint opportunities regarding Patriot - Zelenskyy met with the team of defense company Lockheed Martin in the USA28.07.26, 21:14 • 7269 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
United States Department of Defense
The Pentagon