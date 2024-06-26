The pace summer session will focus on the return of children and the release of journalists from captivity

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (pace) will hold debates and votes on three resolutions on Ukraine. The diplomats will also discuss, in particular, the issue of returning deported children and captured journalists to Ukraine. This was stated by people's deputy, pace member Irina Kostankevich on Wednesday on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

As of today, there are three resolutions and there will be a vote on them. They are extremely important for Ukraine. One report concerns rehabilitation policy... Also another major direction that is dedicated to erasing national identity and cultural identity - Kostankevich declared.

She said that a number of side events will be held that will be dedicated to Ukraine. In particular, today, on June 26, one of the events will be dedicated to captured journalists.

As part of the side event of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the issue of the return of Ukrainian children will be discussed tomorrow, June 27.

"Today is a concentrated Ukrainian day... active work has begun. Now the Ombudsman Lubinets works in political groups, who communicates about the fate of Ukrainian children," the MP said.

