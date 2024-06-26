The pace summer session will focus on the return of children and the release of journalists from captivity

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 4216 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 96515 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 107942 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 123679 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 191426 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 235000 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144250 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369460 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181899 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149667 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 2526 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 5738 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12341 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13924 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17847 views
The pace summer session will focus on the return of children and the release of journalists from captivity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21281 views

The pace summer session focuses on Ukraine, discussing the return of deported children, the release of captured journalists, and resolutions on the policy of sanctions and the erasure of national identity.

The pace summer session will focus on the return of children and the release of journalists from captivity

The Parliamentary  Assembly of the Council of Europe (pace) will hold debates and votes on three resolutions on Ukraine. The diplomats will also discuss, in particular, the issue of returning deported children and captured journalists to Ukraine. This was stated by people's deputy, pace member Irina Kostankevich on Wednesday on the air of the telethon, reports UNN

As of today, there are three resolutions and  there will be a vote on them. They are extremely important for Ukraine. One report concerns rehabilitation policy... Also another major direction that is dedicated to  erasing national identity and cultural identity

- Kostankevich declared.

She said that a number of side events will be held that will be dedicated to Ukraine. In particular, today, on June 26, one of the events will be dedicated to captured journalists. 

As part of the side event of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the issue of the return of Ukrainian children will be discussed tomorrow, June 27. 

"Today is a concentrated Ukrainian  day...  active work has begun. Now the Ombudsman Lubinets works in political groups, who communicates about the fate of Ukrainian  children," the MP said. 

Pace summer session kicked off in Strasbourg: what is important for Ukraine24.06.24, 16:17 • 25246 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
