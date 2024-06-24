The occupier who shot the captain of a civilian vessel during the occupation of Kherson region will be tried

Law enforcement officers sent to the court an indictment against a serviceman of the Russian armed forces, who is suspected of murdering a common-law husband in the fall of 2022, in the occupied Kherson region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kherson regional prosecutor's office.

The investigation established that in the evening of November 1, 2022, the accused, while on the embankment of Golaya Pristan, shot the captain of the RBT-1 tug "Ryds"with an automatic weapon.

Law enforcement officers explain that that evening the ship was once again heading from Kherson, transporting people. While trying to dock, the Russian military opened targeted fire.

Subsequently, trying to hide the crime, the invaders spread a fake story about the alleged shelling of the tug by the Ukrainian military.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson regional prosecutor's office, an indictment was sent to the court against a serviceman of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - summed up in the prosecutor's office.

