The occupier who shot the captain of a civilian vessel during the occupation of Kherson region will be tried

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 4178 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 96402 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 107859 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 123595 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 191387 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234983 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144237 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369456 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181894 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149666 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
35%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 67374 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 74767 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 102647 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 88728 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 32509 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 96402 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 89912 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 107859 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 103755 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 123595 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 2476 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 5692 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12322 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13905 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17828 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The occupier who shot the captain of a civilian vessel during the occupation of Kherson region will be tried

Kyiv • UNN

 • 39556 views

A Russian serviceman was charged with the murder of a tugboat captain in the occupied Kherson region in November 2022, when he opened fire while Mooring the ship.

The occupier who shot the captain of a civilian vessel during the occupation of Kherson region will be tried

Law enforcement officers sent to the court an indictment against a serviceman of the Russian armed forces, who is suspected of murdering a common-law husband in the fall of 2022, in the occupied Kherson region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kherson regional prosecutor's office.

Details 

The investigation established that in the evening of November 1, 2022, the accused, while on the embankment of Golaya Pristan, shot the captain of the RBT-1 tug "Ryds"with an automatic weapon.  

Law enforcement officers explain that that evening the ship was once again heading from Kherson, transporting people. While trying to dock, the Russian military opened targeted fire.

Subsequently, trying to hide the crime, the invaders spread a fake story about the alleged shelling of the tug by the Ukrainian military.

In Kharkiv region, the ex-mayor of Balakleya, who "handed over" the city to the invaders, will be tried: he faces life in prison21.05.24, 15:56 • 14580 views

Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson regional prosecutor's office, an indictment was sent to the court against a serviceman of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- summed up in the prosecutor's office. 

Recall

The Kyiv regional prosecutor's office sent an indictment against the Rosgvardiya commander to the court, which overturned about 100 civilians by keeping them in freezers at Gostomel airport.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41