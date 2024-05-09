The "Oberig" register will contain data on the delivery of the summons - Ministry of Defense

Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko informed that the Oberig register will have a separate field on the status of serving a person with a summons and will be visible if they have not updated their data. Kateryna Chernogorenko said this in a comment to the Dou.ua community of programmers, UNN reports .

Persons liable for military service are notified only in accordance with the law - in person and with a signature. All other methods are currently illegal Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko

Chernogorenko also explained that if certain data is "incorrect," a person will be able to contact the support service to update it or to get an algorithm to change this data.

First of all, we are talking about making changes to contact information (phone number, email address and place of actual residence - ed.) Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko

Other data can potentially be changed over time through the electronic cabinet.

But the current situation is as follows: incorrect information about yourself should be changed in those services that hold registers and information. Conventionally, if you have incorrect information about marriage or children, you should contact the Civil Registry Office Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko

According to her, in the mobile application for persons liable for military service, a person will not see the history of changes for each field with a date, but will see the general date of update. For example, the data was updated on 05/18/2024.

What information a person will see about themselves in Oberig:

last name, first name, patronymic;

type of accounting/date of withdrawal (excluded);

category of accounting;

date of birth;

deferral/reservation/end date;

HLC resolution/date of the HLC;

title;

code and name of military specialty;

the registration number of the taxpayer's account card (RNOKPP);

a unique number in the Oberig system;

TCCs and JVs where a person is registered;

whether the person is wanted.

At the end of December 2023, Ukraine launched an electronic register of persons liable for military service called Oberih. Currently, the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the TCC and the JV have access to it.

