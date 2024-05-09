The "Oberig" register will contain data on the delivery of the summons - Ministry of Defense

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82621 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107626 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150456 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154466 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250675 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174219 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165467 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148350 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226080 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113068 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 41085 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33115 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65299 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33598 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59475 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250675 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226080 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212139 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237883 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224664 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82621 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59475 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65299 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112977 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113868 views
Actual
The "Oberig" register will contain data on the delivery of the summons - Ministry of Defense

The "Oberig" register will contain data on the delivery of the summons - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22372 views

Ukraine has launched an electronic register of persons liable for military service called Oberig, which will contain data on the delivery of calls and allow updating contact information.

Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko informed that the Oberig register will have a separate field on the status of serving a person with a summons and will be visible if they have not updated their data. Kateryna Chernogorenko said this in a comment to the Dou.ua community of programmers, UNN reports .

Details

Persons liable for military service are notified only in accordance with the law - in person and with a signature. All other methods are currently illegal

Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko

Chernogorenko also explained that if certain data is "incorrect," a person will be able to contact the support service to update it or to get an algorithm to change this data.

First of all, we are talking about making changes to contact information (phone number, email address and place of actual residence - ed.)

Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko

Other data can potentially be changed over time through the electronic cabinet.

But the current situation is as follows: incorrect information about yourself should be changed in those services that hold registers and information. Conventionally, if you have incorrect information about marriage or children, you should contact the Civil Registry Office

Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko

According to her, in the mobile application for persons liable for military service, a person will not see the history of changes for each field with a date, but will see the general date of update. For example, the data was updated on 05/18/2024.

What information a person will see about themselves in Oberig:

  • last name, first name, patronymic;
  • type of accounting/date of withdrawal (excluded);
  • category of accounting;
  • date of birth;
  • deferral/reservation/end date;
  • HLC resolution/date of the HLC;
  • title;
  • code and name of military specialty;
  • the registration number of the taxpayer's account card (RNOKPP);
  • a unique number in the Oberig system;
  • TCCs and JVs where a person is registered;
  • whether the person is wanted.

At the end of December 2023, Ukraine launched an electronic register of persons liable for military service called Oberih. Currently, the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the TCC and the JV have access to it.

The Ministry of Defense explained how the "Oberig" electronic register works18.03.24, 17:51 • 27096 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarTechnologies
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising