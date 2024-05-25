The number of wounded in Nikopol increased as a result of a kamikaze drone attack

Three people were wounded in the enemy shelling of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovs'k region. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

“Another man, 66 years old, was wounded by the occupants in Nikopol. He has shrapnel wounds. He is hospitalized in a moderate condition Lysak wrote in a telegram.

In total, three people were injured in the city today. During the day, the aggressor attacked it with artillery and kamikaze drones.

The store caught fire. The fire was localized. An industrial enterprise was damaged. Two administrative buildings and the same number of private houses, a shoe repair shop, a warehouse, and a utility company were damaged. the statement reads

A truck and two cars were damaged.

It was also loud in the Myrivska community. The occupiers attacked the local territories with drones. No one was killed or injured.

